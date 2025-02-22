RE: Intersection of VT Route 7 and Claflin Farm Rd, Charlotte

The roadway is now open. Please be careful and move slowly as travel resumes.

Thank you

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 7 in the area of Claflin Farm Rd, Charlotte is blocked due to a traffic accident with downed power lines.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

