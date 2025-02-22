RE: Intersection of VT Route 7 and Claflin Farm Rd, Charlotte
The roadway is now open. Please be careful and move slowly as travel resumes.
Thank you
From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, February 21, 2025 5:30 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Intersection of VT Route 7 and Claflin Farm Rd, Charlotte
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 7 in the area of Claflin Farm Rd, Charlotte is blocked due to a traffic accident with downed power lines.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Pam
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
