Submit Release
News Search

There were 314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,745 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Turkish Parliament’s National Defense Commission

AZERBAIJAN, February 21 - 21 February 2025, 10:21

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Hulusi Akar, a member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Chairman of the parliament’s National Defense Commission, and former Minister of National Defense, on February 21.

During the meeting, they emphasized the successful development of the fraternal ties, friendship, and strategic alliance between the two countries in all areas. They also commended the expansion of interparliamentary cooperation.

Hulusi Akar presented a keepsake to the head of state.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Turkish Parliament’s National Defense Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more