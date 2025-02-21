Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Turkish Parliament’s National Defense Commission

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Hulusi Akar, a member of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye, Chairman of the parliament’s National Defense Commission, and former Minister of National Defense, on February 21.

During the meeting, they emphasized the successful development of the fraternal ties, friendship, and strategic alliance between the two countries in all areas. They also commended the expansion of interparliamentary cooperation.

Hulusi Akar presented a keepsake to the head of state.