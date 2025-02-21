Governor Stein Announces 13 Grants to Rural Communities to Attract 371 New Jobs and over $165 Million of Investment

NORTH CAROLINA, February 21 - Governor Josh Stein today announced that the Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved 13 grant requests to local governments totaling $9,627,500. The grants include commitments creating a total of 785 jobs, 414 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $165.9 million in public and private investment.

“North Carolina’s success is rooted in our rural communities,” said Governor Stein. “When we look for and create opportunities in every corner of North Carolina, we are creating more jobs, more investments, and more economic prosperity.”

The RIA is supported by the rural economic development team at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Kenny Flowers. Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.

“Our economic competitiveness is greatest when all of North Carolina benefits,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “This funding will help rural communities be more resilient and better prepared as they compete for economic development opportunities.”

The RIA approved three grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program in three categories:

Vacant Building Category

Town of Edenton (Chowan County): A $275,000 grant will support the reuse of a 22,000-square-foot vacant building in Edenton. An IT outsourcing firm, Provalus, will make a Center of Excellence dedicated to training and developing technology talent in downtown communities. Overall, this project is expected to create 61 jobs with an investment of $6 million, while 37 jobs and a private investment of $5,986,355 are tied to this grant.

Columbus County: A $450,000 grant will help support the reuse of a 220,000-square-foot building in Chadbourn. The building will be occupied by Barrier Fencing Supply Company, a distributor and wholesaler of fencing material, gates, hardware, and accessories. While this company will create 91 jobs with an investment of $14 million overall, 57 jobs and a private investment of $985,986 being tied to this grant.

City of Whiteville (Columbus County): A $390,000 grant will help reuse a 19,000-square-foot building in Whiteville for Provalus, as it opens another office for IT outsourcing and talent development. The company will create 60 new jobs with a private investment of $1,724,000.

The Building Reuse Program provides grants to local governments to renovate vacant buildings, renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies, and renovate, expand or construct health care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties, as well as rural census tracts of Tier 3 counties.

The RIA approved one grant request under the state’s federally-funded Community Development Block Grant – Economic Development program:

Town of Mocksville (Davie County): A $750,000 grant will upfit a 500,000-square-foot shell building in Mocksville. The new site will be the first North American manufacturing facility for SBA Home, a Lithuanian company that supplies furniture to IKEA. This project will create 250 jobs and $50,800,000 in private investment, with 76 jobs tied to this grant.

The Community Development Block Grant program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program administered in part by N.C. Commerce. CDBG’s economic development funds provide grants to local governments for creating and retaining jobs. Project funding is based on the number of jobs to be created and the level of economic distress of applicant communities.

The RIA approved five grant requests under the state’s Industrial Development Fund - Utility Account program:

Town of Aurora (Beaufort County): A $200,000 grant will enable the Town of Aurora to complete infrastructure improvements and pay increased electrical service expenses for the development of the Town’s 30-acre industrial park.

City of Claremont (Catawba County): A $1,000,000 grant will enable the City of Claremont to improve sewer infrastructure for more than 450 industrial acres to help the expansion of Prysmian Cables and Systems.

Hoke County: A $1,400,000 grant will help extend sewer infrastructure at the Hoke County Regional Industrial Park that will be developed by Pennsylvania Transformer Technology LLC. The company is expected to create 181 jobs, with an accompanying private investment of $95,168,572 tied to this grant.

Lenoir County: A $1,900,000 grant will support sewer infrastructure improvements at the NC Global TransPark where the U.S. Department of Navy will build a Fleet Readiness Center. The Navy will provide aircraft maintenance and repair for the C-130 military aircraft. The project is expected to create 311 jobs.

City of Lumberton (Robeson County): A $825,000 grant will allow the City to relocate electrical circuits in the Southeast Crossroad Industrial Park, where Cold-Link Logistics will build a cold storage facility. For this project, 63 jobs and an investment of $10,000,000 are tied to this grant.

The Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account provides grants to local governments located in the 80 most economically distressed counties of the state, which are classified as either Tier 1 or Tier 2. Funds may be used for publicly owned infrastructure projects that are reasonably expected to result in new job creation. The IDF – Utility Account is funded through a process tied to the state’s signature Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) program. When JDIG-awarded companies choose to locate or expand in a Tier 2 or Tier 3 county, a portion of that JDIG award is channeled into the Utility Account.

The RIA approved four grant requests under the state’s Rural Downtown Economic Development program in two categories:

Public Infrastructure Category

Town of Troy (Montgomery County): An $850,000 grant will assist the Town in its Main Street Revitalization and Connectivity Project, which includes improvements to the sidewalk, concrete, drainage, gutters and curbs, as well as lighting enhancements, power line relocations, brick repairs, and ADA compliance. The project is expected to leverage an investment of $197,700.

Public Buildings Category

City of Goldsboro (Wayne County): A $612,500 grant will support the City’s Saving Union Station project to preserve the historic building in downtown Goldsboro. The project will restore the concrete, masonry, wood, plastics, and finishes for the two-story, 12,000-square-foot building. The project is expected to leverage $787,500 of investments.

Watauga County: A $125,000 grant will assist the County with its Public Library Renovation Project to include renovations that will expand resources and improve functionality of the space. The project will add two conference rooms, more digital access and emerging technologies, and provide improvements to the youth programs and outdoor patio entrance. The library renovation will leverage $236,250 in private investments.

City of Wilson (Wilson County): An $850,000 grant will support the Barnes Street Properties Rehabilitation Project in downtown Wilson. This project will rehabilitate two buildings to create a Downtown and Whirligig Park Visitors Center that includes spaces for makers, offices, and Whirligig maintenance and repairs. Leveraging $42,500 of investments, the project will improve the building exteriors, reconstruct the roof, repair the floors, and add ramp access and new electrical and HVAC systems.

The Rural Downtown Economic Development Grants program provides grants to local governments to support downtown revitalization and economic development initiatives that are intended to help local governments grow and leverage downtown districts as assets for economic growth, economic development, and prosperity by providing public improvements to help retain businesses and leverage main street assets for community-wide use.

In addition to reviewing and approving funding requests, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority formulates policies and priorities for grant and loan programs administered by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development team. Its 17 voting members are appointed by the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President Pro Tem. The North Carolina Secretary of Commerce serves as a member of the authority, ex officio.

Visit the Rural Economic Development Division webpage for more information.