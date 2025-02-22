PERPETUA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Perpetua Resources Corp. on Behalf of Perpetua Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Perpetua Resources Corp. (“Perpetua” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PPTA) on behalf of Perpetua stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Perpetua has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Perpetua files a current report on form 8-K with the SEC on February 13, 2025. The Company disclosed that it "released an updated cash flow model for the Stibnite Gold Project (the "Project"), which is based, in part, on basic engineering work completed by Ausenco Engineering USA South Inc. ("Ausenco") in January 2025 (the "Financial Update")." The Company added that the "Financial Update also applies fourth quarter 2024 cost estimates for construction and operations, consistent with the Basic Engineering analysis, as well as current and consensus commodity pricing for sales. While the Financial Model reflects an increase in initial and total capital expenditures and LOM AISC compared to the base model included in the 2020 Feasibility Study, the corresponding increase in commodity prices resulted in overall improvements to key economic metrics of Annual Average EBITDA and Annual Average Free Cash Flow while maintaining a similar after-tax NPV 5% at consensus pricing." Based on this news, shares of Perpetua fell by 22.3% on February 14, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Perpetua shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

