Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 7.8 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is projected to witness a growth rate of 23.2% annually from 2025 to 2031, with an anticipated size of US$ 7.8 billion by 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global data center liquid cooling market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2031 (billion US$) 7.8 Growth (CAGR) 23.2% during 2025-2031 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market:

The global data center liquid cooling market is segmented based on product type, end-use industry type, and region.

Based on product type - The data center liquid cooling market is segmented into direct-to-chip, immersion, and other product types. Direct-to-chip type is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Direct-to-chip cooling dominates the data center liquid cooling market, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market share. It efficiently targets heat sources, requiring less energy than traditional systems, and is easier to implement compared to immersion cooling. Other systems, primarily rear door heat exchangers, are expected to play a significant role in the future market. These systems draw warm air from the equipment, cool it, and expel the chilled air through the rear door. They can be installed directly alongside the rack.



Based on end-use industry type - The market is segmented into IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), media & entertainment, and other end-use industries. Information technology & telecom are expected to remain the dominant end-use industry type, whereas the retail industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The IT & Telecom industry generates high computing demand from AI, machine learning, cloud services, and big data, resulting in significant heat generation that requires liquid cooling. As mobile networks and cloud computing grow, the number of data centers and their cooling needs have surged. The retail industry today depends heavily on e-commerce, digital transactions, and customer analytics, driving the need for high data processing power and, consequently, significant heat generation. Additionally, the industry prioritizes sustainability and cost reduction, goals that can be achieved by adopting liquid cooling systems.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

Its early adoption of new technologies and the rise in connected devices. Increased investment in direct-to-chip and liquid immersion cooling, combined with the growth of 5G networks and edge data centers, further drives market expansion.

U.S. operators, such as EdgePresence and EdgeMicro, are investing in these centers, while Canada is expanding its data center infrastructure in response to rising demand and sustainability initiatives.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific has experienced steady growth and a rapidly increasing demand for cloud applications driven by social media, gaming, and entertainment. China's large market plays a significant role in this regional growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of AI, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) across various regional industries has created a need for advanced cooling systems to manage the heat generated by high-performance computing workloads.



Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Growing use of AI, big data, and cloud computing fuels the need for efficient cooling solutions.

Increasing power density in data centers.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Initiatives.

Rapid growth in edge data centers requires advanced cooling solutions for compact, high-performance systems.

Advancements in Immersion and Direct-to-Chip Cooling Technologies.



Top 10 Companies in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market:

The market is moderately fragmented, with over 20 players. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

COOLIT SYSTEMS

Motivair Corporation

Boyd Corporation

STULZ GMBH

Submer Technologies & Submer Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp.

nVent

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Laird Thermal Systems, Inc.

Green Revolution Cooling, Inc.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers: How big is the sales opportunity? How lucrative is the future? Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Which are the most attractive market segments? Who are the top players and their market positioning? How complex is the business environment? What are the factors affecting the market?



