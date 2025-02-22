Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) Investors of Class Action Filing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TMDX) securities to contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to the securities fraud class action lawsuit against the Company.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who acquired TransMedics securities from February 28, 2023, through January 10, 2025 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until April 15, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TransMedics used kickbacks, fraudulent overbilling, and coercive tactics to generate business and revenue; (2) TransMedics engaged in unsafe practices and hid safety issues and generally lacked safety oversight; and (3) the foregoing subjected TransMedics to heightened risk of scrutiny and regulatory risk.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

