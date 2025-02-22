Co-occurrence of “Perinatal Stroke and Neonatal Hypoxic-ischemic Encephalopathy”

Dr. Greg Vigna

Study shows that perinatal arterial ischemic stroke often coexists with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy in infants receiving therapeutic hypothermia

This article clearly shows that there are children who have been diagnosed with perinatal strokes that have co-existing brain injuries from hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy on routine MRI.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “CONCLUSION: Among infants undergoing therapeutic hypothermia, perinatal arterial ischemic stroke typically occurs with concurrent hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy pattern brain injury,” states Fernando F. Gonzalez, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, University of California San Francisco.

What did Dr. Gonzalez report in Pediatric Research in the 2024 article “Perinatal arterial ischemic stroke diagnosed in infants receiving therapeutic hypothermia for hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy”?:

“Although most infants with PAIS have no or minimal encephalopathy at birth and develop seizures or other neurologic symptoms hours or days after delivery, some infants with PAIS will present with encephalopathy early and qualify for therapeutic hypothermia.

We studied 473 infants with moderate or severe HIE enrolled in the HEAL Trial who received a brain MRI. We defined PAIS as focal ischemic infarct(s) within an arterial distribution and HIE pattern of brain injury as central gray, peripheral watershed, or global injury. We compared the risk of seizures (clinically suspected or electrographic), and an abnormal 5-day Sarnat exam in infants with and without PAIS.

RESULTS: PAIS was diagnosed in 21(4%) infants, most of whom (16/21, 76%) also had a concurrent HIE pattern of brain injury. Infants with PAIS were more likely to have seizures (RR 2.4, CI 2.8–3.3) and persistent moderate or severe encephalopathy on a 5-day Sarnat exam (RR 2.5, 95% CI 1.9–3.4).

The higher rate of encephalopathy after rewarming in infants with PAIS may be due to the frequent co-existence of PAIS and HIE patterns of injury."

Read Dr. Gonzalez's article: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41390-024-03531-7.pdf

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national birth injury lawyer, states, “This article clearly shows that there are children who have been diagnosed with perinatal strokes that have co-existing brain injuries from hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy on routine MRI. Even if an MRI doesn’t show the typical findings of hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, diffusion MRI is required to rule that out since diffusion MRI is more sensitive than standard MRI imaging. The takeaway is that these diagnoses co-exist.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “My law firm provides case evaluations with in-house consultants trained in obstetrics and neonatology to best understand the events described in the medical records from prenatal care to care in the neonatal unit. We do that from the start as we begin to understand the damages caused by the neurological injury.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington, DC, lawyer who focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical negligence, including birth injury. He is a Board Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation specialist and a Life Care Planner. Ben Martin Law Group is a national pharmaceutical and birth injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent neurological injuries across the country on a non-exclusive basis.

