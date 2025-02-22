Purpose Investments Inc. Announces February 2025 Distributions for the Seven New Yield Shares ETFs

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") is pleased to announce the distributions for the month of February 2025 for its newest set of Yield Shares ETFs.

The ex-distribution date for all seven Yield Shares ETFs listed in the table below is February 28, 2025.

ETF Name Ticker Distribution

per Unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Costco (COST) Yield Shares

Purpose ETF – ETF Series YCST $0.1000 02/28/2025 03/06/2025 Monthly Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares

Purpose ETF – ETF Series YPLT $0.2500 02/28/2025 03/06/2025 Monthly UnitedHealth Group (UHN)

Yield Shares Purpose ETF –

ETF Series YUNH $0.1100 02/28/2025 03/06/2025 Monthly Coinbase (COIN) Yield

Shares Purpose ETF – ETF

Series YCON $0.3000 02/28/2025 03/06/2025 Monthly Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares

Purpose ETF – ETF Series YNET $0.1100 02/28/2025 03/06/2025 Monthly Broadcom (AVGO) Yield

Shares Purpose ETF – ETF

Series YAVG $0.1500 02/28/2025 03/06/2025 Monthly Tech Innovators Yield

Shares Purpose ETF – ETF

Series YMAG $0.2000 02/28/2025 03/06/2025 Monthly



About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

