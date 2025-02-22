UNITAR and University of Arizona Launch Professional Certificate in Science Policy and Diplomatic Practice

21 February 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), in partnership with the University of Arizona, is pleased to announce the launch of the Professional Certificate in Science Policy and Diplomatic Practice.

In the twenty-first century, diplomacy is no longer confined to career diplomats and government officials. Increasingly, non-governmental organizations, private sector companies, academia, and civil society movements are engaged in international policymaking, contributing specialized knowledge and fostering partnerships to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This highlights the critical role of science in addressing global challenges, from eradicating poverty (SDG 1) to combating climate change (SDG 13), while reinforcing collaborative efforts (SDG 17) to promote sustainable and equitable development worldwide. As scientific advancements and global challenges are reshaping international relations, the capacity to bridge science and diplomacy has become paramount. Recognizing this need and demonstrating their commitment to accelerating progress on the SDGs through the Pact for the Future, UNITAR and the University of Arizona have partnered to design the Professional Certificate in Science Policy and Diplomatic Practice. This 14-week online programme equips professionals with skills in negotiation, strategic communication, critical thinking, and policy analysis. These competencies empower professionals to build partnerships, influence decision-making processes, and drive impactful solutions in diverse global contexts.

The programme combines UNITAR’s six decades of expertise in diplomatic training with the University of Arizona’s leadership in scientific research, providing participants a unique opportunity to integrate scientific advancements and challenges into global policymaking. Tailored for scientists, engineers, and health professionals aspiring to enter the policy and diplomacy realm, as well as policymakers and diplomats interested in science-related issues – including climate, water, health, space, energy, artificial intelligence, and food security, the programme prepares graduates to contribute to the SDGs by addressing complex challenges in the field of science.

The curriculum begins with a core module on Science Policy and Diplomacy (SPD), developed and delivered by experienced science diplomats from the University of Arizona’s College of Engineering through the University’s SPD Initiative. Led by thematic experts, the module covers topics such as climate science diplomacy, global health, artificial intelligence, and food security. This foundation is complemented by two specialized modules led by UNITAR: Mediation & Conflict Resolution, and Diplomatic Communication, which provide practical tools for navigating international negotiations, resolving disputes and effectively communicating scientific insights. These modules are tailored to the multilateral context, where diplomats and policymakers may encounter challenges in cross-cultural collaboration and consensus-building among a diverse range of stakeholders.

The programme incorporates a variety of interactive and applied learning opportunities, including case studies, group discussions, and simulation exercises that replicate real-world scenarios. This collaborative learning environment prepares graduates for roles in international governance and positions in prominent multilateral organizations, such as CERN, WHO, ITU, UNESCO, and IAEA among others. Throughout the programme, participants will be guided by faculty members from UNITAR and the University of Arizona including distinguished practitioners in scientific research, multilateral diplomacy, and international policymaking. By fostering cooperation between scientists and policymakers, the programme empowers participants to bridge the gap between scientific progress and global policymaking, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges.

Upon completion, participants will earn a Professional Certificate jointly awarded by UNITAR and the University of Arizona, granting them a prestigious credential that will enable them to advance their careers and to make a meaningful impact in global policymaking.