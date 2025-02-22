Submit Release
News Search

There were 341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,797 in the last 365 days.

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Great Plains Bank Corporation for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Great Plains Bank Corporation with respect to their recent data breach. On or around November 21, 2024, Great Plains became the victim of a ransomware attack that affected its network and some of its IT systems. Upon discovering this activity, Great Plains immediately took protective actions to stop any unauthorized access, notified U.S. federal law enforcement, and launched an investigation with the assistance of leading cybersecurity specialists. The investigation determined that some personal information may have been accessed by an unauthorized party. The personal information that could have been subject to unauthorized access included individual’s name and Social Security number.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Great Plains Bank Corporation for Data Breach

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more