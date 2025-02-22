Federman & Sherwood Investigates Charleston Area Medical Center for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Charleston Area Medical Center with respect to their recent data breach. On October 2, 2024, CAMC discovered that a small number of email users were the subject of a phishing attack. CAMC promptly began investigating this incident with the assistance of a respected forensic security provider, and took steps to terminate any unauthorized access to CAMC’s email. The investigation ultimately concluded that an unauthorized party gained access to a single CAMC user’s email mailbox between October 2, 2024 and October 3, 2024. No other CAMC systems or data storage were impacted by this incident. After a review of the affected mailbox, CAMC ultimately determined that personal information may have been impacted. The following information that may have been impacted varied from person to person, but may have included: individuals name; date of birth; e-mail address; phone number; driver’s license; health information, and health insurance information.

