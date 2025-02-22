Submit Release
News Search

There were 341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,797 in the last 365 days.

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Charleston Area Medical Center for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Charleston Area Medical Center with respect to their recent data breach. On October 2, 2024, CAMC discovered that a small number of email users were the subject of a phishing attack. CAMC promptly began investigating this incident with the assistance of a respected forensic security provider, and took steps to terminate any unauthorized access to CAMC’s email. The investigation ultimately concluded that an unauthorized party gained access to a single CAMC user’s email mailbox between October 2, 2024 and October 3, 2024. No other CAMC systems or data storage were impacted by this incident. After a review of the affected mailbox, CAMC ultimately determined that personal information may have been impacted. The following information that may have been impacted varied from person to person, but may have included: individuals name; date of birth; e-mail address; phone number; driver’s license; health information, and health insurance information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Charleston Area Medical Center for Data Breach

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more