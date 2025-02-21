UPDATE - Magnera to present at JP Morgan’s Global Leveraged Finance Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera (NYSE: MAGN) will present at JP Morgan’s Global Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami Beach, Florida. Magnera CEO, Curt Begle, and CFO & Treasurer, Jim Till, will participate on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. EST.

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) was formed from the spinoff and merger of Berry Global Inc.'s Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films Business with Glatfelter Corporation. The combined company serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of products, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry.

Magnera's purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, we have consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of products brings customers more materials and choices. With a combined legacy of resilience, Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Visit magnera.com more information and follow @MagneraCorporation on social platforms.

Investor Contact:

Robert Weilminster

ir@magnera.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.