Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on Feb. 24 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, February 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 21, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 21, 2025—On Monday, Feb. 24 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters.

Council President Stewart will announce an upcoming series of United in Service and Support online community resource events focused on assisting residents impacted by changes implemented by the Trump administration.

Stewart will also provide information about the Feb. 21 Mental Health Convening she led in partnership with County and nonprofit providers. The event was focused on uplifting the work of service providers and identifying gaps in mental health services to develop a holistic approach to service delivery for Montgomery County residents. She will also discuss the upcoming ceremony to rename the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in honor of Isiah "Ike" Leggett on Feb. 24.

Additionally, she will discuss the Bethesda Minor Master Plan Amendment, which is scheduled for a public hearing on Feb. 26 at the Bethesda Chevy Chase Regional Services Center. This minor master plan is focused on the implementation of the 2017 Bethesda Downtown Plan and doesn’t reopen the entire plan. Existing zoning, parks, transportation and other recommendations remain unchanged.

Additionally, she will preview the Council’s scheduled vote to approve Executive Regulation #17-23AB, Building Energy Performance Standards. These standards are focused on driving energy improvements in existing buildings and apply to commercial and multifamily buildings that are 25,000 square feet or larger.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

# # #