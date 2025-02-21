Reward Offered in Search for Winkler Co. Child Pornography Suspect (West Texas Region)
KERMIT – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Kermit Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Winkler Co. fugitive Israel Arreola Diaz. The Kermit Police Department is now offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
Israel Arreola Diaz, 35, is wanted out of Winkler Co. for possession or promotion of child pornography.
Arreola Diaz is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has tattoos of child footprints and names on his left and right chest.
To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following two methods:
- Call the Kermit Police Department at (432) 586-2577.
- Call the Texas Department of Public Safety at (432) 498-2130.
Do not attempt to apprehend this fugitive; he is considered armed and dangerous.
###(DPS – West Texas Region)
