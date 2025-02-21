Submit Release
Kalaniana‘ole Highway closed between Lunalilo Home Road and Kealahou Street Monday night

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of a full closure of Kalaniana‘ole Highway (Route 72) between Lunalilo Home Road and Kealahou Street beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The full closure is needed while the contractor works to remove roughly 100 cubic yards of unstable material from the slope above the highway. Electronic signs have been posted to notify highway users of the planned closure and to inform travelers that the Lānaʻi Lookout and the Hālona Lookout will also be closed during the nighttime work.

During the full closure, highway users will be directed to detour around Kalaniana‘ole Highway using Kealahou Street, Hawai‘i Kai Drive, and Lunalilo Home Road. Should the work be completed earlier than anticipated, HDOT will provide notice via its social media channels.

