Wisconsin Terrazzo Earns National Recognition for Dane County Regional Airport Project

THE AWARD-WINNING TERRAZZO features a topographical map of local lakes and key landmarks, with varying shades of blue to represent water depth. (Djaferian/FotoGrafix, courtesy of Wisconsin Terrazzo) WATERJET TECHNOLOGY was used to cut precise topographical lines in zinc, ensuring accurate scale. TERRAZZO PATTERNS serve as a wayfinding tools while supporting the airport’s sustainability goals with durable, low-maintenance materials. THE TERRAZZO installation enhances the Prairie Style aesthetic of the terminal.

Award-winning terrazzo in south terminal expansion reflects local geographical context, Prairie Style geometry, and sustainable building practices.

Wisconsin Terrazzo’s work on the south terminal project shows how skilled execution and thoughtful design can turn flooring into a functional, lasting work of art.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG , TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wisconsin Terrazzo of Onalaska, Wisconsin, has received a 2025 Honor Award from the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) for its terrazzo installation at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin.The terrazzo design, which continues the airport's Prairie Style aesthetic, features a topographical map of the local area. The award, which was presented on May 21 in Brewster, Massachusetts, at NTMA's annual convention, recognizes the craftsmanship, innovation, and technical skill behind the project.Completed in February 2024, the terrazzo installation is part of the airport's south terminal expansion, which added 90,000 square feet to the 2001 facility. The expansion enhanced the passenger experience with new amenities, including family lounges, business centers, meeting rooms, and accommodations for service animals.Sustainable Terrazzo Design Reflects Madison's GeographyDesigned for sustainability, the project exceeded Dane County’s Green Building Policy recommendations for responsible design and construction practices. The use of terrazzo—a resilient, low-maintenance flooring material—supports the terminal’s long-term environmental goals.The detailed topographical map on the south side of the terminal is a key feature of the installation. This design element was a collaborative effort between Wisconsin Terrazzo; the project architect, Mead & Hunt of Middleton, Wisconsin; and the Department of Natural Resources.Wisconsin Terrazzo collaborated with the design team on sample production and material selections, while extensively revising the plans to create images that best complemented the airport’s aesthetic and leveraged terrazzo’s design potential.Crafting a Local Legacy: Terrazzo at Dane County RegionalArchitect Jeff Manzetti with Mead & Hunt explained that the map serves as a graphic representation of the city and its lakes. Using CAD files from the architect, the waterjet manufacturer created precise topographical lines in the divider strips, which were numbered to guide the installation.Based on precise topographical data, the map represents the lakes to scale, with various shades of blue indicating depths. The terrazzo mix also incorporated all-sided mirror aggregates to create the effect of movement and reflection within the lake areas.Local landmarks such as the state capitol and the local university’s football stadium were indicated with black plastic cutouts, and white plastic divider strips marked the airport’s runways, all while preserving accuracy in the map."The topographical map incorporates a graphic style that harmonizes with the rest of the terminal’s design," said Mr. Manzetti. "Terrazzo allows for a lot of flexibility in design."The influence of the Prairie Style is evident throughout the installation, with orthogonal shapes and lines integrated into the terrazzo and signage to support a cohesive wayfinding experience. Paw prints in black marble are embedded in the terrazzo, leading to the service animal facilities, and a bold red racetrack pattern defines the restroom spaces. Custom mixes of epoxy resin and aggregate materials ensured a unified color palette.Chad Rakow, executive director of NTMA, commented on the project: "This terrazzo installation is an excellent example of craftsmanship and design coming together to create a functional and visually compelling element of the space and demonstrates terrazzo’s versatility. Wisconsin Terrazzo’s commitment to precision and innovation made this project stand out, and we are proud to recognize their work with this Honor Award.”About NTMANTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the association establishes national standards for terrazzo systems and promotes terrazzo as a sustainable, durable, and versatile flooring material. NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.The association’s annual Honor Awards program celebrates design and construction excellence, recognizing outstanding terrazzo installations that exemplify quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. By recognizing its members' accomplishments, the program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic techniques of Ancient Rome. It was first created when Venetian marble workers found an innovative reuse for discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Aggregates such as stone, recycled glass, or other materials—often sourced locally—are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.

National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2025 Honor Awards: Dane County Regional Airport, Wisconsin Terrazzo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.