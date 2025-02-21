Hospital Capacity Management Consortium professional membership group joins AHA 

The Hospital Capacity Management Consortium, a professional membership group for hospital capacity management leaders, is now part of the AHA. The HCMC was originally founded in early 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group consists of nearly 1,000 leaders representing 42 states and over 170 health care organizations across the U.S.

“We are excited to welcome the Hospital Capacity Management Consortium as a new professional membership group of the AHA,” said Jen Porter, AHA senior vice president of field engagement. “We look forward to elevating the profession of hospital capacity management leaders to grow and expand their offerings to the hospital field, with the goal of enhancing patient care and optimizing hospital operations.”