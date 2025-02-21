Ensuring Access to Quality Care for Patients in Rural America

All hospitals and health systems — regardless of their size or geographic location — are cornerstones of their community.

For the roughly 60 million Americans living in rural areas, their local hospital is the lifeblood of their community. In addition to often being the only source of emergency, preventive and specialized care within hundreds of miles, rural hospitals frequently are the largest employer in their community and contribute greatly to the local economy. They also are at the center of many activities and community partnerships that are crucial to advancing health.

It's no secret that hospitals and health systems are facing many challenges right now. Those include changes in how health care is delivered; continued fractures in our health care system ranging from workforce shortages, broken supply chains and access to behavioral health care; as well as proposals to significantly reduce federal funding for hospital care, which the government already chronically underpays.

These challenges often are exacerbated for rural hospitals, many of which are struggling financially and are fighting to preserve access to local care. In fact, we released a report yesterday that found rural hospitals face mounting challenges related to certain Medicare Advantage insurance plans that are affecting patient care and their sustainability as a critical health care provider.

Starting Sunday more than 1,200 senior executives, physician and nurse leaders, and trustees from rural hospitals and health systems will come together at the 2025 AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference to share actionable strategies for advancing health in rural communities.

We’ll share innovative approaches to improve patient quality and safety; learn about strategies for a more sustainable and flexible rural health care workforce, advancements in telehealth, information technology and artificial intelligence; and discuss new models of care and payment that align with rural hospitals’ needs; among many other topics.

Attendees also will hear the latest developments from Washington, D.C., including our advocacy efforts to extend key health care extenders that need to be enacted by the end of next month, including the enhanced low-volume adjustment and Medicare-dependent hospital programs; telehealth and hospital-at-home waivers; and relief from cuts to the Medicaid disproportionate share hospital program.

At the same time, we’re urging Congress to reject dramatic reductions in the Medicaid program; extend enhanced premium tax credits to help eligible individuals and families purchase coverage on the health insurance marketplaces; prevent so-called site-neutral payment reductions; and protect the 340B Drug Pricing Program from harmful changes; among other priorities. You can see more details and resources to assist your advocacy efforts in our recent Action Alert.

While there is a lot of uncertainty in health care right now, we can be certain about a couple of things.

Our nation needs our hospitals and health systems. We are a critical part of the nation’s infrastructure.

Our patients need our hospitals and health systems. We are essential to the health and well-being of all Americans.

And our communities need our hospitals and health systems. As long as we have their support, we will be successful in meeting these challenges.