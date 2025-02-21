James Altucher: ‘Trump’s Return Could Fast-Track America’s Biggest Tech IPO’

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent presentation, financial expert James Altucher predicts that Donald Trump’s return to the White House could accelerate the most significant IPO in American history: Elon Musk’s Starlink. With Musk’s satellite internet network already disrupting global telecommunications, Altucher believes Trump’s administration will create the perfect conditions for an expedited, high-impact IPO.

“The Starlink IPO will be a defining moment for the stock market,” said Altucher. “Trump’s leadership is expected to streamline regulations and drive policies that favor major technological advancements.”

How Starlink is Changing the Game

Musk’s satellite network is already proving essential for emergency response, military applications, and global connectivity. Unlike traditional telecom providers, Starlink bypasses outdated infrastructure, offering high-speed internet anywhere on the planet.

“Starlink isn’t just another tech company—it’s a total reinvention of how the world stays connected,” Altucher explained.

With Trump’s expected policy shifts, Starlink could see unprecedented government support and funding, further solidifying its dominance in space-based communications.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, and financial expert known for spotting major market trends early. His insights have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and Bloomberg.

