Mayor Michelle Wu Announces City of Boston's Lift Every Voice Event Celebrating Black History

Intergenerational Black History Month celebration of music, dance and spoken word, while recognizing the importance of labor in the Black experience

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that the City of Boston will host “Lift Every Voice,” a family-friendly intergenerational Black History Month celebration this Sunday, February 23 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Strand Theatre. The event is hosted in collaboration with various city departments, alongside the Greater Boston Central Labor Council, IATSE Local 11, and the A. Philip Randolph Institute. At this event, the City and partners will create space for community members to engage with each other on a range of topics related to this year’s 2025 Black History Month theme, “African Americans and Labor.”

“Boston’s Black communities are foundational to the fabric of our city, and we honor their contributions during Black History Month and throughout the year,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful to announce this marquee event hosted in collaboration with various city agencies and partners, including Greater Boston Central Labor Council, IATSE Local 11, and the A. Philip Randolph Institute. I encourage Boston residents, families and visitors to stop by our “Lift Every Voice” event at the Strand this Sunday for an afternoon of reflection and engagement.”

The event will also feature a variety of music, dance and spoken word performances aimed at uplifting this year’s 2025 Black History Month theme, “African Americans and Labor.” The performances will provide community members with an opportunity to reflect and engage with each other around the pivotal role the labor of African Americans has played in shaping our local, regional and national history.

Performers include the following:

DJ Bruno , a local DJ who will spin classic and contemporary hits throughout the event

The Floorlords , a breakdance collective

Ed O.G ., a Roxbury Hip-Hop artist

Angelena & The Unit , Boston's premier cover band

Amanda Shea , Spoken Word artist

Daniel Laurent , Hip-Hop artist

Additional events for the rest of Black History Month hosted by the City include:

Haitian Artists Assembly of Massachusetts (HAAM) Gallery Exhibition

On display until Saturday, February 22

Art show highlighting work of Haitian-American artists based in New England and celebrating 30th Anniversary of the Haitian Artists Assembly of Massachusetts.

Location: Boston City Hall, Scollay Square Gallery - Third Floor

Black Veterans Appreciation Brunch

Saturday, February 22, 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

This event, hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Veteran Affairs, will celebrate and honor the contributions and sacrifices of Black veterans in helping to create and add to the United States' legacy. The City will also be honoring deserving veterans with Community and Outstanding Service awards.

Location: Boston City Hall - 2nd Floor

Black Women in Leadership & Labor - Inspiring Generations

Friday, February 28, 6:00 - 8:30 p.m.

A panel conversation titled "The Power of Labor, Leadership, and Legacy", where Black women leaders from various fields will share their experiences in the labor movement and discuss historical and contemporary roles of Black women in the labor movement.

Location: Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building, 2300 Washington Street, Roxbury

These events are a part of the City’s series of programming to commemorate Black History Month and create space for residents and families to celebrate and be in community. For all programming hosted by the City of Boston, please visit here. To learn more about all Boston Public Library Black History Month programming, please visit this link.