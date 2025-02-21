NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox Appoints Jared Garcia as Executive Director of the Utah Department of Corrections

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 21, 2025) – Gov. Cox has appointed Jared Garcia as the new executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections (UDC) pending approval by the Utah State Senate. Garcia, who currently serves as deputy executive director, brings more than 22 years of experience in law enforcement, public safety and organizational leadership to the role. He will succeed Brian Redd, who was recently appointed as Salt Lake City’s new police chief.

“Jared Garcia is a dedicated public servant with a deep understanding of the responsibilities within our corrections system,” said Gov. Cox. “He has spent his career strengthening public safety, fostering collaboration and building programs that improve both accountability and rehabilitation. I am confident that under his leadership, the Department of Corrections will continue to advance its mission to protect communities and improve lives.”

Since October 2023, Garcia has served as deputy executive director at the Utah Department of Corrections, overseeing prison operations, Adult Probation and Parole, law enforcement efforts, training and professional standards. Prior to joining UDC, he was the chief of police in Moab from May 2022 to October 2023. He spent the previous two decades with the Utah Department of Public Safety, rising through the ranks from trooper to captain. In these roles, he led critical initiatives, including law enforcement efforts at Operation Rio Grande, major crime investigations and specialized units such as the Utah Highway Patrol’s Interdiction and K9 team, SERT Team, Motors, Dive Team, Public Order Unit and DUI Squad.

In addition to his law enforcement leadership, Garcia has championed programs that enhance communication and trust between officers and the communities they serve. He has been involved in victim advocacy, school safety initiatives and efforts to address the intersection of crime, mental health, substance abuse and homelessness. He has served on the Crime Victims Council and the Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council.

“I am incredibly honored to serve as the executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections,” said Garcia. “Our focus is not just on incarceration; it’s about creating opportunities for people to rebuild their lives. I look forward to continuing our work alongside the exceptional team at UDC to strengthen public safety and ensure that we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve. Together, we are committed to working together, transforming lives and protecting communities.”

A Utah native, Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia College and a graduate degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership from the University of San Diego. He is also a graduate of the FBI Executive Command College. His leadership has been recognized nationally, including being named a “40 Under 40” recipient by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and receiving the Utah Department of Public Safety Medal of Excellence.

In his new role, Garcia will oversee the department’s operations including its two prisons, six community correctional centers, and five Adult Probation and Parole Districts. The department employs approximately 2,300 correctional professionals, including nearly 1,800 certified officers. The department is responsible for the incarceration and supervision of approximately 23,000 individuals with a mission to protect communities and improve lives.

Jared Garcia’s headshot can be found here.