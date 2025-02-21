Arhaus to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on February 26, 2025

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, Inc. (“Arhaus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS), a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, before the stock market opens, followed by a conference call to review the Company’s financial and operational results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be available at ir.arhaus.com.

To participate in the live call, dial:

U.S. Toll-Free: (877) 407-3982

International: 1 (201) 493-6780

Conference ID: 13741051

A telephone replay will be available for one week at:

U.S. Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13741051

A webcast replay will remain available at ir.arhaus.com for approximately 12 months.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and e-commerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Investor Contact:

Tara Louise Atwood

Vice President, Investor Relations

(440) 439-7700

invest@arhaus.com

