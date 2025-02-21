HP Inc. Names Gianluca Pettiti to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced the appointment of Gianluca Pettiti to its Board of Directors. Mr. Pettiti is Executive Vice President and President, Life Sciences, Diagnostics and Applied for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a global life sciences company. His appointment is effective immediately.

"We’re excited to welcome Gianluca to the HP Board of Directors," said Chip Bergh, Chair of the HP Board. "He brings invaluable global expertise and a proven track record of fostering innovation at the intersection of technology and life sciences. His experience spearheading digital and AI initiatives will be instrumental in advancing our business priorities."

Mr. Pettiti's leadership at Thermo Fisher along with his passion for technology and innovation have been instrumental supporting the growth of the company over the last two decades. Thermo Fisher today is globally recognized as the world leader in serving science, a trusted partner for its many customers and one of the world’s most admired companies. Mr. Pettiti is deeply committed to advancing the applications of technology across the industry and serves as a board member at the Italian Institute of Technology, a leading research institute in robotics and AI.

"We are pleased to have Gianluca join our Board of Directors," said HP Inc. President and CEO, Enrique Lores. "His broad international career, experience infusing AI into new industries, and passion for data-driven decision-making will bring new thought leadership to our AI initiatives, helping us create better and more fulfilling experiences for our customers."

Mr. Pettiti holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Politecnico di Torino, which recognized him as an Alumnus Testimonial in 2017 for his contributions to innovation. He has also authored several influential articles on AI and digital transformation in healthcare.

