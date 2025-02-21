Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on killing of Sheriff Mothipa Mojapelo

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms. Mmamoloko Kubayi, has learned with profound sorrow and outrage of the tragic killing of Mr. Mothipa Mojapelo, the Acting Sheriff in the Giyani area, who was brutally attacked and lost his life while carrying out his official duties.

The Minister unequivocally condemns this despicable and senseless act of violence and welcomes the swift response of law enforcement agencies, which has resulted in a suspect handing themselves over to the police and appearing before the court. The Minister calls for the most stringent legal measures to be applied to those responsible and affirms that justice must be served without delay.

Sheriffs play an indispensable role in upholding the justice system, ensuring that court orders are executed fairly and effectively. As prescribed under the Sheriffs Act of 1986, they are appointed as independent officers of the court and are integral to the administration of justice. Any attack on a sheriff is an attack on the justice system itself and will not be tolerated.

It must be clearly understood that taking the law into one’s own hands is unlawful and utterly unacceptable. Acts of violence against officers of the court do not alter legal processes; rather, they compound legal consequences and undermine the rule of law. Those who have grievances against the conduct of sheriffs are urged to follow the appropriate legal channels. The South African Board for Sheriffs (SABFS) is the official body responsible for receiving and addressing complaints, and it can be contacted via email, online platforms, or telephone (Email: contacts@sheriffs.org.za / Phone: 021 426 0577 / Website: sheriffs.org.za)

The Minister extends her deepest condolences to the Mojapelo family, friends, and colleagues, recognising the profound loss suffered by all who worked alongside him. The Department remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring the safety of all judicial officers and will continue working to strengthen protections for those who serve in the justice system. The rule of law is paramount, and attacks against officers of the court will not deter the pursuit of justice.

