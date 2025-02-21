Minister Leon Schreiber welcomes first TTOS tour group to South Africa, 22 Feb
On Saturday, 22 February, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, will host a ministerial welcoming for the first group of tourists to visit South Africa through Home Affairs’ newly-launched digital Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS).
Minister Schreiber will be joined by the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, the Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, the Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Alderman Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayoral Committee Member, Alderman James Vos, as well as a broad range of industry stakeholders.
All media are invited to join this event.
Details are as follows:
Date: 22 February 2025
Time: 20:00 - 20:45
Location: Domestic Arrivals Plaza, Cape Town International Airport
