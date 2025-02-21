Submit Release
Navient finalizes sale of Government Services business

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced today that it has finalized the sale of its Government Services business to an affiliate of Gallant Capital Partners, LLC, a Los Angeles-based investment firm.

Navient’s Government Services business includes Navient Business Processing Group, Duncan Solutions, Gila (D.B.A Municipal Services Bureau), Pioneer Credit Recovery and Navient BPO. Approximately 1,200 employees are transferring with those businesses as a part of the transaction, which allows Navient to fully exit the business processing solutions space.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


