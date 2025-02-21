Landmarks to be Lit Orange in Honor of Ariel and Kfir Bibas

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State landmarks will be lit orange this evening to honor the memories of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, two young boys who were murdered by Hamas during their captivity in Gaza.

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn Ariel and Kfir Bibas, who were brutally murdered by Hamas in an act of callous and unthinkable cruelty,” Governor Hochul said. “I join the millions around the world honoring their memory and demanding that Hamas immediately return the remains of Shiri Bibas home to Israel.”

Landmarks to be lit include: