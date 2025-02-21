PHILIPPINES, February 21 - Press Release

February 21, 2025 Antique airport to fully open as Legarda secures critical funding for its completion Driven by her vision to transform Antique into a thriving hub for commerce, tourism, and economic growth, Senator Loren Legarda has laid the groundwork of the redevelopment and modernization of Antique Airport in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique. The four-term Senator has secured the funding of the construction of a new airport terminal since 2017, during her tenure as the Chair of Senate Committee on Finance. Now, Antique Airport is poised to fully open soon after Legarda successfully secured the necessary funding for the completion of its terminal building and the extension of its runway to 1,800 meters, making it comparable to Caticlan's runway and enabling it to accommodate larger aircraft, particularly Airbus models. Under the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA), Senator Loren Legarda and Congressman Antonio Agapito "AA" Legarda have secured ₱125 million to complete the terminal building and runway expansion of Antique Airport. This long-awaited development marks a major leap in strengthening the province's air connectivity and economic potential. "In less than a decade, with the support of my brother and through the initiatives we have tirelessly pursued, the province will soon witness the full operations of Antique Airport. No longer just a quiet province on the sidelines, Antique is emerging as a vital gateway for commerce, tourism, and development," the senator shared. The transformation of Antique Airport has been a long-term effort led by Senator Legarda. Initially, in 2016, the runway measured only 1,200 meters. By 2018, it was extended to 1,400 meters, allowing 80-seater propeller aircraft to land. Further expansion took place in 2023, extending the runway to 1,700 meters. With the funding secured under 2025 GAA, the runway is now set for another extension to 1,800 meters, enabling it to accommodate larger aircraft, including Airbus models. During her ocular inspection to the airport, Legarda underscored the importance of ensuring that the infrastructure is not only completed but also built to withstand potential hazards and operational and environmental challenges. She tasked the DOTr and DPWH to develop a master plan for the airport's drainage system to prevent flooding and prepare a comprehensive update presentation on the airport's progress. The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives representing the province of Antique emphasized the significance of this project in improving Antique's accessibility and economic opportunities. "Ensuring the proper development of Antique Airport is crucial in strengthening our province's connectivity and economic potential. Every peso allocated must translate into real progress for the people of Antique," Legarda stated. With the funding secured and ongoing infrastructure developments, the Antique Airport is on track to becoming a modern, fully functional gateway that will serve the needs of both residents and visitors. Together with Congressman AA Legarda, Senator Loren Legarda remains steadfast in her commitment to delivering long-term improvements for the province's air transport facilities. Legarda, siniguro ang pondo para sa Antique Airport; pagbubukas, malapit na Sa layuning gawing masiglang sentro ng kalakalan, turismo, at pag-unlad ang lalawigan ng Antique, itinaguyod ni Senador Loren Legarda ang pagtatayo ng Antique Airport mula taong 2017. Ngayon, malapit nang maging ganap na operational ang Antique Airport matapos ang matagumpay na paglaan ni Senator Loren Legarda ng kinakailangang pondo para sa pagkumpleto ng terminal building ng paliparan ng Antique at pagpapalawak ng runway nito sa 1.8 kilometro. Sa sukat na ito, magiging kasing-haba na ito ng Caticlan Airport runway at kakayanin na ding tumanggap ng mas malalaking eroplano, kabilang ang Airbus models. Sa ilalim ng 2025 General Appropriations Act o 2025 GAA, isinulong nina Senadora Loren Legarda at Congressman AA Legarda ang ₱125 milyon na budget para sa kumpletong pagsasaayos ng Antique Airport. Ayon sa senadora, matagal ng hinihintay ng mga Antiqueño ang proyektong ito, at ngayon, malapit ng maisakatuparan ang mas pinalawig na air-connectivity ng lalawigan na inaasahang magbukas ng mas maraming oportunidad sa ekonomiya. "Wala pang isang dekada, sa suporta ng aking kapatid, at sa walang humpay naming pagsusumikap, makikita na natin ang kumpletong operasyon ng Antique Airport. Ang dating tahimik na lalawigan ng Antique ay magiging mahalagang gateway na para sa trade, tourism, at development! Lubos akong nagpapasalamat sa Department of Transportation (DOTr), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), at lahat ng tumulong upang maisakatuparan ang pangarap na ito," pahayag ng four-term na senador. Pagbabahagi ng senadora, matagal niyang pinagsikapan na maghatid ng pag-unlad sa naturang paliparan. Noong 2016, 1,200 metro pa lang ang haba ng runway. Pinahaba ito noong 2018 sa 1,400 metro, kaya nakakalapag na ang mga 80-seater na propeller aircraft. Noong 2023 naman, umabot na ito sa 1,700 metro. Dahil sa garantisadong pondo sa 2025 GAA, pahahabain pa ang runway ng paliparan sa 1,800 metro, upang makapag-accommodate ng mas malalaking eroplano, kabilang ang Airbus models. "Ang pagpapaunlad ng Antique Airport ay susi sa pagpapalakas ng koneksyon at ekonomiya ng lalawigan. Bawat pisong inilaan para sa proyektong ito ay dapat magresulta sa tunay na pag-unlad para sa mga Antiqueño," ani Legarda. Dahil sa nakuhang pondo at patuloy na pagpapaganda ng imprastraktura, inaasahan na maging makabago at ganap na functional ang Antique Airport--hindi lang para sa mga residente, kundi pati na rin sa mga bisita at negosyong papasok sa lalawigan. Kasama si Congressman Antonio Agapito "AA" Legarda, nananatiling matibay ang pangako ni Senadora Loren Legarda na ihatid ang pangmatagalang pag-unlad sa mga pasilidad ng air transport sa lalawigan ng Antique.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.