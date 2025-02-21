Statement by the Prime Minister welcoming the new Premier of Prince Edward Island
CANADA, February 21 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to welcome the new Premier of Prince Edward Island:
“I congratulate Rob Lantz on becoming interim leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Prince Edward Island and being sworn in as the province’s new Premier.
“We will work together to protect our workers, create good-paying jobs, grow the economy, and put Canadians at the forefront of every opportunity. This includes breaking down barriers between provinces and territories and making progress on other priorities of Islanders and all Canadians – from health care, to affordability, to climate action.
“I thank Dennis King for his service to Prince Edward Island as Premier and for his valuable partnership over the last six years.”
