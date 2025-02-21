PHILIPPINES, February 21 - Press Release

February 21, 2025 Bato to Tricom: Investigate fake news not DDS vloggers If the House of Representatives Tri Committee (TriCom) investigating the prevalence of fake news is really interested in addressing the issue, it should also invite pro-administration social media influencers and vloggers and not only focus on Diehard Duterte Supporter (DDS) vloggers, Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said. "Kasi kung interesado talaga sila na bibigyan ng solusyon 'yung sinasabi nilang fake news or what kung ano talaga 'yung objective ng kanilang investigation, kung ito'y hindi panggigipit sa mga vloggers na kritikal to the administration ay dapat imbitahan nila lahat-lahat pati na 'yung mga vloggers na favoring the administration," Dela Rosa said in an interview with Radyo Natin Romblon on Thursday. On Tuesday, the TriCom issued subpoenas to personalities including Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Krizette Laureta Chu, Sass Rogando Sasot, Mark Anthony Lopez, Lorraine Marie Badoy-Partosa, Jeffrey Almendras Celiz (Eric Celiz), Dr. Richard Mata, Ethel Pineda Garcia, Joie De Vivre (Elizabeth Joi Cruz), Aaron Peña and Mary Jean Reyes for failing to attend the hearing despite receiving show cause orders. The former top cop said that he is waiting to see if the ongoing hearings are in aid of legislation or "in aid of persecution" of pro-Duterte vloggers who have been critical of the Marcos administration. "Lahat dapat fair. Hindi lang DDS. They don't have to single out the DDS vloggers. Lahat dapat eh imbitahan nila para magkaalaman kung talagang ito'y in aid of legislation. Investigation in aid of legislation to address the proliferation of fake news then gawin nilang patas. Pero kung maka-zero in lang sila sa mga Duterte vloggers, mga DDS vloggers then halatang that would be investigation in aid of persecution of the DDS vloggers," Dela Rosa said in another interview. The Mindanaoan senator also said that the TriCom should ensure that its inquiry is "free from politics." The TriCom, composed of the Committees on Public Order and Safety, on Information and Communications Technology, and on Public Information, also issued show cause orders to Facebook Philippines and ByteDance Philippines, the local arm of the company that owns TikTok.

