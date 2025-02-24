The Logan Spring 2025 Home Show Is Taking Place February 28th & March 1st, 2025 At The Cache County Event Center

2-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Logan Spring Home Show: February 28th and March 1st, 2025 at the Cache County Event Center in Logan, Utah. Many local Logan exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The two-day event is free to the public. Exhibitors in solar, roofing, lighting, kitchen and bathroom renovations and more will be participating at the Logan Home Show.

“The Spring season is by far one of the busiest times for Logan homeowners looking to update, renovate, or remodel their homes. The Logan Home Show gives local area residents the opportunity to meet one-on-one with home remodeling pros, design experts and home renovation specialists to gain inspiration and plan their forthcoming home projects,” commented Sol Lee, Marketing Director, Nationwide Expos.

“Whether you’re contemplating updating the exterior or interior of your home, are considering going solar or want to invest in a new mattress, you’ll find everything you need at the Logan Home Show, commented Lee. What’s more, visitors to the Logan Home Show can enjoy exclusive discounts and savings, offered expressly for those attending the show,” Lee added.

The Logan Spring Home Show is one of many Home Shows and Home Expos Nationwide Expos in hosting in the state of Utah this season. Additional shows include: the St. George Home Expo: March 21-23, 2025 at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George, UT; the Provo Home Show: March 28 & 29, 2025 at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo, UT; and the Layton Home Show: April 11 & 12, 2025 at the Davis Conference Center in Layton, UT.

Admission and parking to the Logan Spring Home Show is free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday February 28, 2025: from 12:00pm to 8:00pm and on Saturday March 1, 2025: from 10:00am to 6:00pm. The Cache County Event Center is located at 490 S 500 W, Logan, UT 84321. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 435-345-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos has a local office in Murray, UT and is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 90 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.