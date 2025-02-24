The Pueblo Spring 2025 Home Show Is Taking Place February 28th through March 2nd, 2025 At The Pueblo Convention Center

Home Show 1

3-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the Pueblo Spring Home Show: February 28 through March 2, 2025 at the Pueblo Convention Center. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

“The Pueblo Spring Home Show gives Pueblo and Colorado Springs residents the opportunity to meet face-to-face with local and national home remodeling and design pros. There’s no better place to gain inspiration for your forthcoming spring and summer home remodeling and interior design projects, commented Sol Lee, Marketing Director, Nationwide Expos.

Exhibitors in solar, hot tubs, kitchen and bathroom renovations, swimming pools, roofing, house painting and more will be participating at the Pueblo Home Show.

“Whether you’re planning on updating the exterior or interior of your home, planning to renovate your kitchen , looking to update your kitchen, renovate your bathroom, purchase a new mattress, or invest in a new hot tub or swimming pool, you’ll find numerous options at the Pueblo Home Show,” noted Lee.

“In addition, attendees to the Pueblo Home Show can enjoy exclusive savings and discounts from many of our exhibitors, offered expressly for visitors attending the show,” Lee added.

The Pueblo Home Show is one of many home shows and home expos Nationwide Expos is hosting this season in Colorado. Forthcoming shows in the Centennial State include: the Longmont Home Show: March 21-23, 2025 at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, CO; the Springs Home Show: March 28-30, 2025 at the Colorado Springs Event Center in Colorado Springs, CO; and the Castle Rock Home Show: April 11-13, 2025 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock, CO.

Admission and parking to the Pueblo Spring Home Show is free. The Home Show will be taking place on Friday April 28th, 2025: from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday March 1st, 2025: from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday March 2nd, 2025: from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Pueblo Convention Center is located at 320 Central Main St, Pueblo, CO 81003. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos hosts over 90 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at https://nationwideexpos.com/

