Consumer Alert: Watch out for Counterfeit Weight-Loss and Diabetes Drugs

Friday, February 21, 2025

Patients across the country, including in North Carolina, are widely using weight-loss and diabetes drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound. However, due to quickly rising demand and supply shortages, counterfeit versions of these drugs are flowing into the United States from countries including India, China, and Turkey. These fake pills will often contain dangerous amounts of active ingredients or other harmful foreign substances, posing a serious threat to North Carolinians. Consuming or injecting these fake medications can cause serious side effects or even hospitalization.

Online retailers are also selling unregulated active ingredients of these drugs on the internet and social media, giving them to people without a prescription. When only the active ingredient is distributed, consumers are often forced to concoct the medication themselves, posing an even greater risk of overdose or other negative health impacts. This week, Attorney General Jeff Jackson and a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General urged the FDA to take action against unlawful fake drug producers and sellers.

Here are some tips to follow when obtaining or taking your medication: