Learn the Importance of Early Diagnosis of iMCD, a Rare Disorder that Can Mimic other Conditions

iMCD is one of four main subtypes of Castleman disease

BRIDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idiopathic multicentric Castleman disease (iMCD) is a rare and progressive disease characterized by enlarged lymph nodes and often autoimmune-like symptoms, including fever, fatigue, weight loss, and night sweats, among others. As with many rare diseases, the journey to diagnosis and treatment can be arduous, with disease burden, hospitalizations, and various misdiagnoses along the way.

Ever wonder what it's like to seek and obtain an accurate diagnosis of a rare disease, watch and listen to the stories of 10 people with iMCD who have taken this journey. Each person has a unique diagnostic journey, but taken together, their stories share threads of commonalities. In addition to describing their own experiences, these iMCD patients have some advice for others who may find themselves in a similar situation.

Learn more about iMCD at https://KnowiMCD.com, or from the Castleman Disease Collaborative Network at https://cdcn.org.

