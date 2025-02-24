Arrow Security Honors Officers and Employees for Going Above and Beyond the Call of Duty

Arrow Security celebrates dedicated and outstanding officers and employees at a special recognition event at the New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott

Recognition Ceremony Celebrates Acts of Professionalism and Diligence

I am proud to recognize these distinguished individuals for their outstanding performance and acts that demonstrate professionalism and diligence throughout the year” — AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrow Security proudly recognized dedicated officers and employees from across New York City, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey for their exceptional performance and commitment to service, professionalism and excellence in the highly evolving security industry.This is the third year in a row that Arrow held their employee recognition event, which embodies the company’s “We Care” philosophy by rewarding and celebrating the hard work and dedication of its employees and officers who consistently go above and beyond in their duties. That culture is maintained by Arrow’s focus on Professionalism, Respect, Opportunity, Teamwork, Equality, Commitment, and Trust (P.R.O.T.E.C.T.) in everything they do, whether working together in the office, in the field, or in dealings with clients and each other.Arrow Security cares about its employees, its clients, the world we live in, each other and keeping people safe. This event also reflects Arrow’s commitment to fostering a supportive and appreciative workplace, where all team members’ contributions are valued and recognized.Arrow Security presented various awards during their event at the New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott, including the “Officer of the Year Award,” the “Employee of the Year Award,” the “We Care Award” and the “Innovator Award.”Albania Polanco and Barbara Graham earned the “Officer of the Year Award” for their commitment, work performance and the dedication they consistently exhibit on a daily basis.The “Employee of the Year Award” went to Joyvette Benoit for her management of security staff and the relationships she has built with her client, and Nick Genduso for his productivity, technical experience and strategic risk assessment.Robert Vines received the “We Care Award” for his expertise, responsiveness and his ability to connect with his managers, guards and clients.The “Innovator Award” went to Ray Maskell for his creation of a new ‘Rangefinder’ tool which helps Arrow’s Operations teams identify and remediate scheduling inefficiencies, thereby improving electronic time capture, employee payroll accuracy, and company profitability.In addition, two outstanding Arrow Security employees, Executive Vice President of Client Services Robert Hopes, and Account Manager Theresa Vanaman, were honored for five years of service with the company.“I am proud to recognize these distinguished individuals for their outstanding performance and acts that demonstrate professionalism and diligence throughout the year,” said AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security. “These honorees have not only contributed to the success of Arrow Security but have also made significant positive impacts on the communities and departments they serve. Thank you for everything you do.”About Arrow SecurityFounded in 1985, Arrow Security is one of the largest privately held security guard companies in the United States, with seven regional offices and servicing New York City, Long Island, New York’s Hudson Valley and Capital District, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Arrow proudly provides over nine million hours of guard service each year, delivering to their diverse market sectors of clients, a world class safety and security program, coupled with around the clock superior professional service. Arrow Security prides itself on comprehensive training and custom-tailored solutions in the areas of guard services, risk assessment, communication systems, technology and more. However, it is their “We Care” culture, putting their clients, employees and guards first, which sets them apart from others in the security industry. For more information on Arrow Security, please visit www.arrowsecurity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.