William A. Stephens Jr.’s 'The Mirror: 2nd Edition' Offers a Therapeutic Journey Through Poetry and Short Stories

The Mirror 2nd Edition

A retired Sergeant First Class channels personal struggles into literature, delivering a powerful reflection on resilience and self-discovery.

ETOBICOKE, CANADA, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For William A. Stephens Jr., writing was never just an art—it was survival. After witnessing the horrors of war at just 19 years old, stationed in Nuremberg, Germany, he carried the weight of trauma that would shape the rest of his life. Faced with the echoes of gunfire and the psychological scars of combat, Stephens found solace in poetry, using it as a means to process pain, confront PTSD, and reclaim his sense of self.In “The Mirror: 2nd Edition,” Stephens invites readers into his world, where healing unfolds through poetry and short stories. More than just a literary collection, his work serves as a beacon of hope for those facing invisible wounds. With raw, unfiltered storytelling, he offers validation and encouragement to veterans, survivors, and anyone who has struggled with trauma.Born and raised in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Stephens dedicated over 38 years to military and civilian service as a Field Artillery Senior Sergeant and personal security specialist. His experiences, both on and off the battlefield, gave him a profound understanding of trauma’s lasting impact—insight that now fuels his mission to help others.Beyond “The Mirror: 2nd Edition,” Stephens is also the author of “The Broken Mirror,” a psychological and mental health resource aimed at those transitioning from military to civilian life. His work is a testament to the power of storytelling as therapy, proving that even in the darkest moments, there is light to be found.Now available in all formats on Amazon , “The Mirror: 2nd Edition” is a must-read for anyone seeking comfort, reflection, and the courage to heal.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

