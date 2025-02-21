Cupshe Collaborates with Jessie James Decker and Kittenish for Exclusive Swim and Apparel Collection

Cupshe x Jessie James Decker with Kittenish Collection: Kissed By The Sun

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global fashion e-tailer Cupshe is excited to unveil its latest collaboration, the Cupshe x Jessie James Decker with Kittenish Collection: Kissed By The Sun. This exclusive swim and apparel collection brings together Cupshe’s signature beach-ready style with the bold, feminine aesthetic of Jessie James Decker’s fashion and lifestyle brand, Kittenish. The collection also marks a significant milestone for Cupshe, introducing the brand’s first-ever matching couples’ styles."I’m excited for Kittenish to collaborate with Cupshe on this swimwear line. At Kittenish, we share the same vision—empowering women to feel confident, beautiful, and stylish without breaking the bank," says Decker. "We believe in creating pieces that celebrate every woman and every body, at any stage of life. For this collection, I drew inspiration from my travels to the Mediterranean—the vibrant colors, stunning prints, and effortless beauty of the coast. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it."The collection includes 31 women’s pieces, such as bikinis, one-pieces, swim cover-ups, vacation dresses, and jumpsuits. For the first time, Cupshe and Kittenish are also introducing matching couples' styles, featuring five button-down tops and seven board shorts in complementary colors and prints that coordinate with the women’s line."Jessie is truly unstoppable—a mom of four, singer, songwriter, best-selling author, and founder—she does it all with passion and grace,” says Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe. “The Kissed by the Sun Collection celebrates our shared creativity, bringing warmth and confidence to every woman who wears it.”The Cupshe x Jessie James Decker with Kittenish Collection is now available on cupshe.com and kittenish.com, with prices ranging from $27.99 to $49.99 USD and sizes from XS to XL. The women’s range will also be available in-store for a limited time at Kittenish locations in Nashville and Tampa. Campaign assets are available here About Cupshe:Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba, and more.

