Dr. Madison Fandel, ND, Takes a Functional Medicine Approach to Bioidentical HRT, Treating Hormonal Imbalances.

Dr. Madison Fandel, ND, combines functional medicine with bioidentical HRT to treat hormonal imbalances at the root for lasting wellness.

They’ve been told ‘it’s just aging’ or ‘it’s in their head.’ But with the right testing and a comprehensive plan, we can restore balance and vitality.” — Dr. Madison Fandel, ND

PACIFICA , CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hormonal imbalances can have far-reaching effects on health, influencing everything from metabolism and mood to heart health and cognitive function. Dr. Madison Fandel , ND, a leading expert in naturopathic and functional medicine, is pioneering an integrative approach to hormone replacement therapy (HRT) that combines the precision of bioidentical hormones with the healing principles of functional medicine.Understanding Bioidentical Hormones and Their Role in Hormonal Balance Bioidentical hormones are man-made hormones that closely mimic those naturally produced by the human body. Commonly used to supplement estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone levels, they offer a treatment option for individuals experiencing symptoms of hormonal decline due to aging, menopause, or other endocrine disorders. These hormones are available in various forms, including oral tablets, skin patches, subdermal pellets, and topical creams, allowing for tailored treatment based on individual needs.“When hormones are out of balance, they can cause a cascade of symptoms that affect daily life—hot flashes, fatigue, brain fog, weight gain, sleep disturbances, and mood swings,” says Dr. Fandel. “Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) restores balance, but to achieve optimal results, we must also address the root causes of these imbalances.”A Functional Medicine Perspective: Treating the Root Cause, Not Just the SymptomsDr. Fandel’s approach goes beyond traditional hormone therapy by incorporating functional medicine principles. Rather than simply replacing hormones, she investigates why the imbalance occurred in the first place. Through comprehensive lab testing, dietary assessments, lifestyle evaluations, and environmental toxin screenings, she tailors treatment plans that not only restore hormonal balance but also enhance overall well-being.“Hormonal balance is not just about estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone,” Dr. Fandel explains. “It’s about the interconnectedness of all endocrine hormones, including thyroid function, adrenal health, and insulin regulation. Stress, gut health, diet, and environmental toxins all play a role. By addressing these factors, we ensure that BHRT is not just a temporary fix but a long-term solution.”Why Choose a Functional Medicine Approach to HRT?Unlike conventional approaches that focus primarily on symptom management, Dr. Fandel’s methodology seeks to optimize hormone health naturally while integrating bioidentical hormone therapy as needed. This means:Personalized Treatment Plans – No “one-size-fits-all” approach; every patient receives a customized protocol based on lab results, lifestyle, and personal health history.Comprehensive Hormone Testing – Evaluating estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, cortisol, thyroid hormones, and insulin levels to gain a complete picture of hormonal health.Lifestyle & Nutritional Optimization – Supporting hormone function through diet, targeted supplementation, and stress management techniques.Who Can Benefit from a Functional Medicine Approach to HRT?Men and women experiencing symptoms of hormone imbalance, including:- Hot flashes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness- Unexplained weight gain and fatigue- Brain fog, memory loss, and difficulty concentrating- Mood swings, anxiety, and irritability- Decreased libido and sexual dysfunction- Loss of muscle mass and joint pain- Sleep disturbances and chronic stress-related exhaustion“Many of my patients come to me frustrated after years of unresolved symptoms,” says Dr. Fandel. “They’ve been told ‘it’s just aging’ or ‘it’s in their head.’ But with the right testing and a comprehensive plan, we can restore balance and vitality.”A Science-Backed, Patient-Centered ApproachWhile hormone therapy can be life-changing, not all HRT is created equal. Dr. Fandel emphasizes safety and evidence-based practice, working with FDA-approved bioidentical hormones while carefully monitoring each patient’s progress.She also addresses common concerns surrounding hormone therapy, including risks associated with unopposed estrogen, oral estrogen, and synthetic progestins. By prioritizing safer, bioidentical forms of progesterone and transdermal estrogen, she minimizes risks and maximizes benefits, including improved bone density, heart health, cognitive function, and overall quality of life.Empowering Patients Through Education & CareDr. Fandel believes that informed patients make the best decisions for their health. She takes the time to educate individuals about their hormones, the effects of aging, and the various treatment options available. Through her patient-centered approach, she ensures that each person feels heard, supported, and empowered throughout their journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.