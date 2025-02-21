Porsche and RM Sotheby’s 911 S/T auction raises $1 million for American Red Cross

All proceeds to support American Red Cross disaster relief efforts, including those for the California wildfires.

Atlanta., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) and RM Sotheby’s announced today that a rare 911 S/T auction garnered one million dollars. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the American Red Cross to help people affected by disasters big and small across the country, including the wildfires in California and recent flooding in the South. The generous bidder, who has chosen to remain anonymous, is known to PCNA having previously purchased the 911 Sally Special, which also benefited charities.



“On behalf of everyone at PCNA, we are truly grateful to the winning bidder for their generosity,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Their bid will make a meaningful difference to the outstanding work of the American Red Cross.”



The Red Cross responds to more than 65,000 disasters nationwide each year – from single-family home fires to extreme weather events affecting entire communities. Most recently the American Red Cross has been active in California. Since the outbreak of the fires in Los Angeles, the American Red Cross has provided over 14,500 overnight stays shelter, 128,000 meals, as well as over 102,000 relief supplies such as flashlights, face masks, water and other essentials to those directly affected.



“Thanks to the Porsche Cars North America and RM Sotheby’s auction, the Red Cross is able to support families impacted by disasters big and small across the country,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are grateful for this partnership as we work together to provide help and hope to people in times of dire need.”



Painted in Shore Blue Metallic and equipped with the Heritage Design Package, the auctioned 911 S/T is number 1,919 of the 1,963 vehicles created to mark the 60th anniversary of the Porsche 911. It is the only 911 S/T in the United States not yet assigned to a customer. Many connected to Porsche contributed their time and energy to the auction, including actor Orlando Bloom who lent his support to raise awareness of the sale, and RM Sotheby’s who waved their usual fees to maximize the amount that reaches the Red Cross.



“It’s deeply gratifying to support the American Red Cross in partnership with Porsche Cars North America,” said Gord Duff, President of RM Sotheby’s. "We’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to the new owner of this amazing car and thank them for their generosity in supporting communities in need.”



In addition to the car, the winning bidder will also receive a limited-edition 911 S/T Porsche Design timepiece and an exclusive owner’s manual pouch signed by Director of the GT model line, Andreas Preuninger.

Attachments

Frank Wiesmann Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404.539.5031 Frank.Wiesmann@porsche.us Jarred Hopkins Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404.401.4448 Jarred.Hopkins@porsche.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.