Integrated Therapy Associates Introduces Specialized Treatment for Attachment Wounds in Wilmington, NC

Integrated Therapy Associates launches targeted therapy in Wilmington, NC, helping individuals heal attachment wounds and build stronger relationships.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Therapy Associates , a leading mental health provider in Wilmington, NC, announces the expansion of its specialized therapy services to address attachment wounds, and deep-seated emotional patterns that can impact relationships and well-being.With societal uncertainty on the rise, unresolved attachment trauma has become increasingly prevalent, affecting individuals’ ability to navigate emotional distress, trust others, and maintain healthy relationships. In response, Integrated Therapy Associates is offering targeted, evidence-based interventions designed to help clients heal from attachment wounds and build emotional resilience.“Our goal is to provide a supportive environment where individuals can process and overcome attachment-related challenges,” says Dr. Yael Gold, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist and Founder of Integrated Therapy Associates. “Through specialized approaches such as Attachment-Focused EMDR, Internal Family Systems (IFS), and trauma-informed care, we empower clients to strengthen their emotional well-being and relationships.”Addressing the Growing Need for Attachment TherapyAttachment trauma often originates in early childhood and can manifest in adulthood through anxiety, avoidance, hyper-independence, and difficulty trusting others. Without proper intervention, these patterns can lead to emotional distress, especially during periods of societal change. Integrated Therapy Associates’ approach helps clients:Recognize and process attachment wounds through personalized therapy sessions.Develop healthy coping strategies to manage emotional triggers.Rebuild secure attachment patterns by fostering positive relationship dynamics.A Holistic Approach to HealingIntegrated Therapy Associates offers a range of modalities tailored to the unique needs of each client, including:✔ Attachment-Focused EMDR – A trauma-focused technique that helps reprocess distressing memories.✔ Internal Family Systems (IFS) Therapy – A method that fosters self-awareness and emotional healing.✔ Somatic Therapy & Mindfulness Practices – Strategies that integrate mind-body healing for long-term stability.Now Accepting New Clients in Wilmington, NCAs the demand for trauma-informed therapy continues to grow, Integrated Therapy Associates is committed to providing expert mental health care to the Wilmington community. New clients are welcome to schedule a consultation to explore personalized treatment options.For more information or to book an appointment, visit https://itahealing.com/ or contact Integrated Therapy Associates at (910) 799-6162.About Integrated Therapy AssociatesIntegrated Therapy Associates is a premier mental health practice in Wilmington, NC, specializing in trauma recovery, attachment-focused therapy, and holistic wellness. Led by a team of experienced, licensed therapists, the practice is dedicated to helping individuals heal emotional wounds, build resilience, and cultivate meaningful relationships.

