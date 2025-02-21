VSP Troop B-West BCI news release // contempt of court // 25B5000095
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4000095
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 12-27-24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
VIOLATION: Contempt of Court / violating court imposed conditions
ACCUSED: Joshua D. McQueen
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Joshua McQueen is currently incarcerated at the Marble Valley Correctional Center (MVCC) and held without bail for several charges. On 1-6-25 Vermont State Police were notified that Joshua McQueen used a third party to contact a victim. McQueen was ordered by a Judge not to contact this victim. After an investigation it was determined that on 12-27-2024 Joshua McQueen, while in the MVCC, used a third party to contact a victim.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-17-25 10 AM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: McQueen remains held without bail at the MVCC. Bail was not sought or imposed for this new charge.
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.