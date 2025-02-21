VSP Troop B-West BCI news release // contempt of court // 25B5000095

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4000095

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                             

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12-27-24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

VIOLATION: Contempt of Court / violating court imposed conditions

 

ACCUSED:   Joshua D. McQueen                                            

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Joshua McQueen is currently incarcerated at the Marble Valley Correctional Center (MVCC) and held without bail for several charges.  On 1-6-25 Vermont State Police were notified that Joshua McQueen used a third party to contact a victim.  McQueen was ordered by a Judge not to contact this victim.  After an investigation it was determined that on 12-27-2024 Joshua McQueen, while in the MVCC, used a third party to contact a victim.   

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-17-25 10 AM           

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   McQueen remains held without bail at the MVCC.  Bail was not sought or imposed for this new charge.    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

