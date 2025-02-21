VSP Troop B-West BCI news release // contempt of court // 25B5000095

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4000095

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 12-27-24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

VIOLATION: Contempt of Court / violating court imposed conditions

ACCUSED: Joshua D. McQueen

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Joshua McQueen is currently incarcerated at the Marble Valley Correctional Center (MVCC) and held without bail for several charges. On 1-6-25 Vermont State Police were notified that Joshua McQueen used a third party to contact a victim. McQueen was ordered by a Judge not to contact this victim. After an investigation it was determined that on 12-27-2024 Joshua McQueen, while in the MVCC, used a third party to contact a victim.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-17-25 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: McQueen remains held without bail at the MVCC. Bail was not sought or imposed for this new charge.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

