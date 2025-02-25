Introducing Family Link: A Private, Ad-Free Space for Families to Connect and Preserve Their Legacy

Family Link Launches Platform to Unite Family Members and Preserve Legacies

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immortal Inc. is proud to announce the launch of Family Link , a revolutionary online platform designed to strengthen family bonds in a private, secure, and ad-free environment. Unlike traditional social networks, Family Link is powered by families, not advertisers, ensuring that users can connect with their loved ones without the interference of third-party advertising, data mining, or clickbait distractions.A New Way to Stay Connected – Without the NoiseFamily Link is designed to be a sanctuary for families—a place where members of all generations, from young children to elders, can safely interact. Unlike conventional social media, Family Link is:✔ Free of third-party ads✔ Not designed for maximum engagement or screen addiction✔ A private space insulated from cyberbullies and online scams✔ Secure from data-selling practices✔ Run by innovators, not tech oligarchs.Key Features of Family LinkFamily Tree Builder – Create and maintain a multi-generational family tree that preserves your ancestry for future generations.Private Photo & Media Library – A secure hub for storing and sharing family photos, including vintage images.Milestone & Memory Archive – Celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and achievements while keeping treasured moments alive.Legacy Preservation – Honor departed loved ones by curating their life stories and contributions.Gift Shop – Find unique, personalized gifts that celebrate family milestones.Why Now?The internet is cluttered with platforms that prioritize engagement over well-being, leading to outrage, polarization, and online harm. Families seeking a safe, private, and ad-free space currently have few options. Family Link fills this gap, offering a peaceful alternative where family members can share, celebrate, and preserve their history without distractions or privacy concerns.A Legacy of InnovationFamily Link is the latest offering from Immortal Inc., a company dedicated to preserving legacies through technology. Founded by digital entrepreneur and developer, Louis Frank, Immortal Inc. has been creating digital legacy tools since 2017, including Archive.Life, ArchiveOne, and Remortal.“Family Link is the culmination of years of work aimed at preserving the legacy of our loved ones. First, we built ArchiveOne to focus on individual legacies. Then, Remortal brought those legacies to life in new ways. Now, Family Link expands that vision to entire families, offering a space where every generation can come together and celebrate their history. While others have built platforms around maximum engagement and impersonal adoration, we built Family Link on strengthening the bonds with those that you have always loved.”Join Family Link TodayFamily Link is now live and available for families across the United States. Signing up is free and easy, with no hidden fees or subscriptions.For more information, visit FamilyL.ink.Press Inquiries: For interviews, media coverage, or additional assets, please contact pr@immortal.software.About Immortal Inc.Immortal Inc., based in Seattle, WA, has been pioneering digital legacy preservation since 2017. The company’s suite of tools, including Archive.Life, ArchiveOne, Remortal, and Family Link, offers innovative ways to document, preserve, and celebrate the lives of individuals and families.Join us in redefining how families connect and preserve their legacies.#FamilyLink #LegacyPreservation #FamilyConnections #PrivateSocialMedia #Genealogy #FamilyTree

