Roppolo's Accepts Bevo Pay, Making Dining Easier for University of Texas Students

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An Austin staple, Roppolo’s Pizzeria has been feeding the community for over 38 years. The West Campus location announces that in an effort to make paying for food easier for students, Roppolo’s is accepting Bevo Pay. This is an innovative system that allows students to pay for their meals using their University of Texas student ID cards, making the dining experience more convenient and hassle-free.With this new payment option, students no longer have to worry about carrying cash or credit cards. They can simply use their student ID cards, which are already a part of their daily routine, to make purchases at Roppolos."Ease and convenience are the cornerstones of Roppolo's service philosophy" says Daryl K. Jones, Director of Marketing for Roppolo's Pizza. "We understand the busy schedules of university students and want to make their dining experience as convenient as possible. With Bevo Pay, students can now easily grab a quick bite to eat without having to worry about payment methods."Bevo Pay is not only convenient for students, but it also offers added security. The system is linked to the student's account, ensuring that only authorized individuals can make purchases. In addition, students can track their spending and manage their accounts online, providing them with a better understanding of their dining expenses.Roppolos is proud to be one of the many merchants that offer Bevo Pay, on and off campus. They hope to see more Austin businesses adopt this payment option in the future. With Bevo Pay, students can now enjoy their meals without the hassle of carrying cash or credit cards.Roppolo's Pizzeria West Campus is located at 2604 Guadalupe 1st. Ste. A, Austin TX, 78706.For more information call (512) 265-2121. For catering or full menu, email catering@roppolos.com or visit www.Roppolos.com ###Did you know? After becoming a regular at a local New York pizzeria, Marc Roppolo was shocked to one day find the place closed at his usual lunch time. He walked to the corner of the Citibank, took out $500, and told the cook of the pizzeria, “You will make the pizza and I will sell the pizza.” And so they did. This went on for about three days when the owner, Armando returned to find the register full and patrons standing in line. He asked what Marc was doing which he returned with a smile saying, “Hey, someone had to open the store.” The rest is history.

