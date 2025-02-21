Blood Bank Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 21.86 billion by 2027 at 5.7% CAGR, Says AMR

Blood Bank Market Growth 2025

The blood bank market encompasses the infrastructure, facilities, and services involved in the collection, testing, processing and distribution of blood

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐍𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.Allied Market Research distributed a report, named, " Blood bank market by Type (Whole Blood, Red Blood Cells, Platelets, Plasma, and White Blood Cells), Function (Collection, Processing, Testing, Storage, and Transportation), Bank Type (Private and Public), and End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinics and Nursing Homes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the worldwide Blood Bank Market gathered $13.85 billion out of 2019, and is assessed to reach $21.86 billion by 2027, enrolling a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5048 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐚 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:🔰 Blood Collection: Blood banks are responsible for collecting blood donations from voluntary donors through blood donation drives, mobile blood collection units, and fixed donation centers. Donated blood is typically collected through venipuncture, where a needle is inserted into a vein, and blood is drawn into collection bags or containers.🔰Blood Testing and Processing: Upon collection, donated blood undergoes rigorous testing and processing to ensure its safety and compatibility for transfusion. Tests may include screening for infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, syphilis, and other transfusion-transmissible infections. Blood is also grouped and typed to determine blood type (A, B, AB, or O) and Rh factor (positive or negative).🔰Blood Component Separation: Whole blood donations are often separated into various components, such as red blood cells, plasma, and platelets, through a process called blood component separation or apheresis. This allows blood banks to maximize the utility of donated blood by providing specific components to patients in need, such as those undergoing surgery, trauma patients, or individuals with blood disorders.🔰Blood Storage and Inventory Management: Blood banks store donated blood and blood products under controlled conditions to maintain their quality and viability. Blood components may be refrigerated, frozen, or stored at room temperature, depending on their shelf life and intended use. Inventory management systems help track blood supplies, expiration dates, and ensure adequate stock levels to meet patient needs.🔰Blood Transfusion Services: Blood banks provide blood and blood products to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities for transfusion to patients in need. Transfusion services involve crossmatching donated blood with recipient blood samples to ensure compatibility and prevent adverse reactions. Transfusions may be necessary for various medical conditions, including surgery, trauma, cancer treatment, and blood disorders.🔰Regulatory Compliance: Blood banks must adhere to stringent regulatory standards and guidelines established by regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of blood and blood products. Compliance with regulations related to donor eligibility, blood testing, labeling, storage, and transportation is essential to maintaining accreditation and public trust.🔰Market Dynamics: The demand for blood and blood products is influenced by factors such as population demographics, healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of diseases requiring transfusion, surgical procedures, and emergency care needs. Market players include blood collection agencies, hospitals, blood product manufacturers, and regulatory bodies.🔰Emerging Trends: Advances in technology, such as automation, molecular testing methods, and pathogen reduction technologies, are driving innovation in the blood bank market. Additionally, initiatives to expand the donor pool, improve blood safety, and enhance transfusion outcomes contribute to ongoing developments in the field.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• The American Red Cross• Vitalant• New York Blood Centre• Australian Red Cross• Japan Red Cross Society• American Association of Blood Banks• America's Blood Centers• Canadian Blood Services• Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation• Blood Bank of Alaska𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -By Product Type• Whole Blood• Red Blood Cells• Platelet• Plasma• White Blood CellsBy Function• Collection• Processing• Testing• Storage• TransportationBy Bank Type• Private• PublicBy End User• Hospital• Ambulatory Surgery Centers• Pharmaceutical Companies• Clinics & Nursing homes• OthersEurope accounted for more than one-third of the global blood bank market share in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, large number of diagnosed patients, rise in number of blood donations, and supportive healthcare policies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, majorly due to increase in demand for blood transfusion and introduction of supportive reimbursement policies by the healthcare system.

Key Findings Of The Study
• Based on product type, the platelet segment is expected to experience rapid growth, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027.
• Based on function, the testing segment dominated the global blood bank market in 2019 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.
• Depending on bank type, the private segment was the major revenue contributor in 2019 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.
• U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global blood bank market in 2019 accounting for more than four-fifths of the global market in 2019.
• China is a lucrative segment that is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?
• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?
• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?
• What are the trends of this market?
• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?
• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?
• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?
• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?
• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?
• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook
• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA) 