Governor Mills' Statement on President's Threat to Withhold Education Funding from Maine

MAINE, February 21 - Back to current news. February 21, 2025

Washington D.C. -- Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today regarding the President's threat to withhold Federal education funding from Maine: "If the President attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of Federal funding, my Administration and the Attorney General will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides. The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the President's threats."

