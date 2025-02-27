HireQuest Direct Named 'Staffing Provider of the Year' by AGC of Tennessee for 11th Consecutive Year

Award underscores the company’s commitment to reliability, partnership, and innovative staffing solutions.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HireQuest Direct , a leading, woman-owned nationwide staffing agency that connects businesses with the talent they need while fostering professional growth and opportunities for on-demand and skilled workers, has been honored as “Staffing Provider of the Year” for the 11th consecutive year at the 2025 AGC Build Tennessee Awards, presented by the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Tennessee. This award celebrates service providers that demonstrate outstanding leadership, consistent job performance, and a strong sense of responsibility toward their clients and the broader community.Each year, AGC of Tennessee’s Middle Tennessee Region highlights the achievements of general contractors, architects, engineers, and service providers who contribute to the region’s most significant construction projects. HireQuest Direct caught the spotlight for its unwavering dedication to connecting top-tier talent to bustling construction sites—no matter the challenges or time constraints.This award is a direct reflection of the trusting relationships HireQuest Direct establishes with its clients.“Over the course of the last year, Layton has worked directly with HireQuest Direct to get additional labor forces needed to complete and maintain our job at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital,” said Libby Reid, Assistant Superintendent at Layton Construction. “Their ability to do what’s right and fix any small problem we’ve had is what sets them above the rest.”AGC of Tennessee designed the Build Tennessee Awards to shine a spotlight on organizations that push the construction industry forward through skill, integrity, and responsibility. By meeting strict deadlines, responding quickly to labor needs, and building strong ties within the local workforce, HireQuest Direct has shown it can step in and deliver specialized workers, when and where clients need them most.HireQuest Direct goes above and beyond simply filling positions. The company actively invests in helping workers develop their careers, offering training programs and consistent support. This approach cultivates loyal, well-trained crews who arrive on-site ready to make an impact.This is the second AGC award given to HireQuest Direct this year that recognizes their contributions to the construction industry. The company also received the Iris Award, which recognized Jolene Tate, HireQuest Direct’s franchise owner, for demonstrating leadership, exceptional job performance, and community involvement in the construction industry. Winning two distinguished awards from the AGC illustrates the HireQuest Direct team’s desire and ability to put people first in all situations.For Tate, these accolades represent more than simple recognition.“Receiving the Staffing Provider of the Year Award is a huge milestone for me and for everyone at HireQuest Direct,” said Tate. “We’ve built our reputation by understanding the real challenges construction teams face daily—whether it’s a tight deadline or an unforeseen labor shortage. This award tells us that our approach to customer service and our commitment to treating workers with respect truly makes a difference.”For more, visit hqdirect.com About HireQuest DirectHireQuest Direct is part of the HireQuest Inc. family of companies, with more than 440 locations across 47 states and Washington, D.C. HireQuest Direct is dedicated to improving the way we find and do work by connecting businesses with qualified workers and empowering skilled professionals to advance their careers. You can find the company on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @hirequestdirect. For more information, visit hqdirect.com.

