Leading Las Vegas Property Management Company Ads In-House Attorney for Property Owners, Investors, Landlords

Shelter Realty partners with attorney Melissa Romano as in-house counsel, enhancing services in real estate, landlord-tenant law, and probate.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelter Realty Inc., a leading real estate and property management firm in Las Vegas, is pleased to announce its collaboration with distinguished attorney Melissa R. Romano. As the company’s newly appointed in-house counsel, Ms. Romano will bring her extensive legal knowledge to further enhance the firm’s services for property owners, investors, and landlords.With over 20 years of legal experience, Ms. Romano specializes in real estate law, landlord-tenant disputes, evictions, estate planning, and probate matters. Her expertise aligns seamlessly with Shelter Realty’s mission of providing clients with comprehensive support, particularly in navigating the legal intricacies of property management and real estate investments.Throughout her career, Ms. Romano has successfully advised clients in estate planning, probate, and family law, with a growing focus on real estate and business law. Her work has been particularly impactful in guiding property owners through legal challenges, especially during housing market shifts. This well-rounded background makes her a valuable addition to the Shelter Realty team. Tony Sena, founder of Shelter Realty Inc., expressed his excitement about the partnership:“We are delighted to have Melissa Romano join our team. Her extensive experience in real estate law, combined with her deep understanding of landlord-tenant matters, will allow us to offer an even higher level of service to our clients. Her expertise strengthens our ability to support property owners and investors in today’s evolving real estate market.”Founded by former Henderson Police Officer Tony Sena, Shelter Realty Inc. has established itself as a trusted name in the Las Vegas real estate sector . The company specializes in property management across Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas, managing over 600 residential properties and delivering full-service solutions for homeowners and investors. With a strong reputation for professionalism and a reliable network of licensed vendors, Shelter Realty ensures optimal property management and maintenance.The addition of Melissa Romano as in-house counsel reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering top-tier legal guidance. Whether handling evictions, probate issues, or landlord-tenant disputes, Ms. Romano’s legal expertise will be instrumental in expanding Shelter Realty’s service offerings and enhancing client support.About Melissa R. RomanoMelissa R. Romano is an accomplished attorney with expertise in family law, estate planning, probate, and real estate law. With over 20 years of experience, she provides compassionate and efficient legal guidance, earning a reputation for excellence in her practice areas.About Shelter Realty Inc.Shelter Realty Inc. specializes in property management and real estate services in the Las Vegas Valley, with a focus on Henderson, Las Vegas, and North Las Vegas. Founded by Tony Sena, the company provides full-service residential and commercial property management, foreclosure avoidance solutions, and more, managing over 600 properties with a dedicated team of rental agents.

