Delta Faucet Company Adds Newport Brass to Portfolio, Pursues Growth in Luxury Segment

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Faucet Company, a leader in branded kitchen and bathroom products including faucet fixtures, sinks and accessories, is proud to announce the addition of Newport Brass®, a brand known for its high-quality, custom finish brass faucets and fixtures, to its portfolio. This addition enables Delta Faucet Company’s entry into the luxury segment while complementing the ongoing growth of its upper premium brand, Brizo®.

This strategic growth initiative strengthens Delta Faucet Company’s ability to serve the design community with a range of high-end offerings. By bringing these brands together under a unified strategy, the company is furthering its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and seamless business solutions for designers, trade professionals and distribution partners.

To support the success of this expansion, Barb Fuller has been appointed as Vice President of Luxury, overseeing both Newport Brass and Brizo. With over two decades of experience in the luxury and premium home spaces, including ten years in kitchen and bath, Fuller has worked across product management, merchandising, marketing, and luxury brand strategy. In this role, she will drive the strategic direction of both brands, ensuring they continue to deliver high value.

“With the Newport Brass and Brizo brands part of our portfolio, we are well-positioned to capture growth in the luxury and upper premium segments,” said Jill Ehnes, president of Delta Faucet Company. “Bringing in exceptional talent like Barb further reinforces our commitment to serving these niche segments and providing our customers and partners a unique mix of innovative and exclusive products. I’m excited about the opportunities ahead and the growth potential that these two leading brands provide.”

Fuller, who most recently was a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Arteriors as VP of Marketing, brings deep expertise in design-driven brands. “The addition of this brand to Delta Faucet Company’s portfolio, paired with continued investment in Brizo’s position in the upper premium market, presents a unique growth opportunity for Delta Faucet Company.” On a personal note, Fuller shared, “Returning to kitchen and bath allows me to reconnect with my passion, and I’m thrilled to leverage my experience and industry knowledge to drive meaningful growth and help guide Delta Faucet Company's next chapter in this space.”

This expansion of its brand portfolio represents a significant step for Delta Faucet Company as it strives to enhance its presence within the luxury and design markets. With strong leadership from Fuller, Delta Faucet Company aims to deliver exceptional service to its target audience and create new opportunities to meet the evolving needs of its customers and partners.

About Delta Faucet Company

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Delta Faucet Company is a leader in faucets, bath and shower fixtures, and related accessories. The company's legacy faucet and fixture brands include Delta®, Brizo®, Newport Brass®, Peerless®, and Kraus®. Combining design and innovation, Delta Faucet Company's extensive product line suits both residential and commercial buildings.

Delta Faucet Company is a place where passion flows. From the design of smart solutions to the way employees interact with suppliers and customers, the company's efforts come to life in their products. For more information about Delta Faucet Company, visit deltafaucetcompany.com.

About Newport Brass®

Newport Brass® is a distinguished brand specializing in premium solid brass faucets and fixtures, celebrated for its meticulous design and outstanding craftsmanship. Recognized for customization and top-notch quality in kitchen and bathroom products, Newport Brass offers an extensive selection with more than 20 finish options, diverse styles, and pricing choices. Established in 1989, rigorous engineering and meticulous inspections ensure that Newport Brass products embody flawless beauty while delivering prolonged durability. Ideal for residential designs, these products also adorn upscale hotels, resorts, and spas.

About Brizo®

Brizo is an upper premium fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods, and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the upper premium brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/, call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can visit the brand’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Houzz and YouTube channels.

