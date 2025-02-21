Toll Brothers Announces New Phase of Home Sites Available in Sienna - Executive Collection Near Houston, Texas

New luxury home community features 15 expansive home sites in highly desirable Sienna master-plan in Missouri City, Texas

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce the opening of a new phase of 15 home sites in its Toll Brothers at Sienna - Executive Collection community in Missouri City, Texas. This new phase offers luxury single-family homes on 70-foot-wide home sites with prices starting from the low $600,000s. The Toll Brothers model home and Sales Center are open daily at 10123 Stately Crown Drive in Missouri City.

“Toll Brothers at Sienna’s Executive Collection provides home buyers with exceptional amenities, onsite conveniences, and luxury home designs – all of which come together to create an exciting lifestyle that is unmatched in desirable Fort Bend County,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most prestigious locations.”









Ideally located in the award-winning Sienna master plan, one of Fort Bend County's most desirable communities, Toll Brothers at Sienna - Executive Collection is a luxurious community of single-family homes on 70-foot-wide home sites. Ranch-style and two-story home designs are available, ranging in size from 2,871 to over 3,884 square feet of living space with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Exterior designs feature Classic, Farmhouse, and Transitional options.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy an array of resort-style amenities while being located adjacent to the Sawmill Lake Club, the newest recreation complex in the Sienna master-plan. The Sawmill Lake Club features an amenity center with a resort-style pool, water park, amphitheater, golf course, and extensive hiking and biking trails. The community also includes onsite public and private schools of the highly sought-after Fort Bend Independent School District, proximity to the Texas Medical Center, and immediate access to the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road and Highway 6.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Sienna - Executive Collection and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Houston, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Houston.

