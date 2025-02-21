Jostens Honors the LA Galaxy and their Sixth MLS Cup Victory with a Magnificent Ring that Celebrates their Championship Season.

Ring is crafted in stunning 10-karat white and yellow gold with hand-set diamonds and genuine blue sapphires.

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In collaboration with Jostens, the LA Galaxy players, coaches, and Club leadership received their 2024 MLS Cup Rings in a private ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

“Jostens is truly honored to partner with the LA Galaxy to create this historic ring,” said Chris Poitras SVP & GM of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “This gorgeous piece of jewelry uses intricate craftsmanship to tell the story of the Galaxy’s sixth MLS Cup Championship and honors the team’s connection to the city of Los Angeles.”

Exactly 10 years after winning their fifth title, the LA Galaxy emerged dominant and claimed their sixth MLS Cup in franchise history, making them the only club with six MLS titles and cementing their place as the winningest and most successful club in Major League Soccer. The LA Galaxy’s 2024 MLS Cup Championship Ring celebrates their incredible season and inspirational playoff journey, hand-crafted in 10-karat white and yellow gold with diamonds and genuine sapphires.

"Winning a championship ring is not just about the victory, it’s about the journey—the countless hours of sacrifice, teamwork, and dedication,” said Tom Braun, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer of the LA Galaxy. “This ring is a testament to what happens when passion, perseverance, and partnership come together to achieve something greater than any one individual can accomplish.”

The ring top prominently features the LA Galaxy crest crafted from yellow gold with 13 diamonds intricately set in the LA, and 1 princess-cut diamond set in the quasar. Completing the logo, are 29 sapphires, representing the club’s 29 historic seasons in MLS. The logo is surrounded by 66 diamonds. Above the logo are six beveled yellow gold stars, each set with 1 yellow diamond, symbolizing the Galaxy’s six MLS Cup titles in franchise history. Accenting the left and right sides of the ring top in yellow gold are the words MLS CUP CHAMPIONS. Completing the top of the ring is a perimeter of 50 diamonds.

The left side of the ring displays the player’s name, honoring their contribution to the Galaxy’s success. Below is their jersey number created in yellow gold and set with diamonds. A palm tree is set on each side of the number, representing the palm trees that line the grass berm on the north end of Dignity Health Sports Park, their home stadium where the team was undefeated in 2024.

On the right side of the ring, the team’s name is molded in the official brand font. Below is the coveted Philip F. Anschutz MLS Cup Trophy, created in white and yellow gold and adorned with 18 diamonds. The 18 diamonds surrounding the trophy symbolize the 18 goals scored by the Galaxy in the playoffs – an MLS record. Above the trophy is the year 2024, forever designating the team as the 2024 MLS Cup Champions.

The story of the season is continued on the inside of the ring. The results and team abbreviations from the 2024 MLS Cup match are displayed on each side of the MLS Cup trophy. Below proudly displays the date in which the MLS Cup was won: 12.7.24. On the inner palm of the ring, the player’s unique signature is added as a personal touch.

In total, the Galaxy’s 2024 MLS Cup Ring features approximately 202 diamonds, 2 princess-cut diamonds, 29 sapphires and 6 yellow diamonds totaling approximately 4.10 carats.

In addition to crafting the LA Galaxy 2024 MLS Cup Championship Ring, Jostens has created rings for some of Los Angeles other champions, including the LA Dodgers 2020 World Series Championship Ring and the Los Angeles Rams 2018 NFC Championship Ring.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company’s product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit jostens.com for more information.

Attachment

Peter Lai JOSTENS 952-830-3230 Peter.Lai@jostens.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.